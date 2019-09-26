Randolph County awarded $1.7 million for water infrastructure improvement

COLUMBIA - Randolph County will soon see $1.7 million in federal aid to replace an aging water infrastructure system.

The USDA announced Wednesday Thomas Hill Public Water Supply District No. 1 was awarded a $1,772,000 Water and Waste Disposal Loan to replace water lines in Clifton Hill and Renick.

A news release from the department said the lines were installed in the mid-1970’s and are beginning to fail. 286 Randolph County residents will benefit from the replacement.

“President Trump made an unprecedented commitment to improving infrastructure in rural America,” said Missouri Rural Development Director Jeff Case. “Thomas Hill Public Water Supply District and USDA Rural Development are sharing this commitment with the families and businesses in Clifton Hill and Renick by ensuring they have reliable access to clean water for many years to come.”

The line replacement in Randolph County is one of 45 projects in 25 states collectively receiving $144 million through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program this year.