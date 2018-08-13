Randolph County Fair comes to town

MOBERLY- As mid-Missouri enters the middle of summer, fair season hits its stride across the area.

Moberly will be hosting the Randolph County Fair the week of July 20 at Rothwell Park, and fair organizers and volunteers were busy setting up the fairgrounds the Sunday before.

Organizers were getting animal pens, food equipment and the sound system ready in preparation for the fair opening.

A group from Wisconsin was also setting up carnival rides for children and booths for vendors.

The theme for this year's fair is "Going Back to Our Roots."

Events will include various animal contests and shows, pie and cake contests, and a car and tractor show.

Moberly Future Farmers of America will also be holding their "Ag Rodeo" at the fair on July 25, which will feature contests like a hay bale toss, juice chug and corn cob shucking contest.

The fair will have a beer garden and free live entertainment from country-rock band Broseph E. Lee.

For a full list of this year's events, check out this brochure or visit the Randolph County Fair's website here.