Randolph County Fire District to be tax funded

CAIRO - The Northeast Randolph County R-IV Fire District will now be tax funded as the result of a ballot initiative approved in Tuesday's election.

The initiative passed by one vote: 139 to 138.

Cairo Fire Chief Harold Muehe said the initiative passing by such a narrow margin came with some controversy, "A lot of people over here are upset about this."

Muehe declined an on-camera interview.

"People are too hot over here right now," he said.

Muehe said the added funding will help the fire district better serve the community.

"We'll have more money for equipment, like Jaws of Life," he said.

Along with the formation of the tax-funded fire district, the ballot included a write-in provision for a five-member board of directors.

The five names who received the most votes are Billy Prather, Don Mutter, Richard Dougherty, Donna David, and Mark Stroppel.

Full results of the election can be seen on the county's website.