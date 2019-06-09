Randolph County getting help staying cool this summer

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Randolph County is getting 35 window air conditioning units after Ameren Missouri donated units to Cool Down Missouri.

Seniors, children, disabled, and low-income families health are at risk when the temperature rises, according to a news release.

Residents of Randolph county can apply for a window air conditioning unit at the St. Pius X Church or Salvation Army office.