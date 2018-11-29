Randolph County Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Baby With Cell Phone

CLARK - A man in Randolph county pleaded guilty to second degree murder and child abuse in a pre-trial hearing Thursday after admitting he killed an 18-month-old child with his cell phone, according to a probable cause statement.

Joseph Laswell, age 23, said he murdered 18-month-old Jayden Bradds in November of last year.

Laswell originally told the Missouri State Highway Patrol that he tripped over a toy and struck the baby's head on a table in the living room of their home.

The probable cause statement said after questioning, Laswell's story changed.

The probable cause statement said Laswell was upset and hit the child on the head with a cell phone. Jayden's mother was Laswell's girlfriend of six months.

According to the probable cause statement, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department was notified of the family transporting an unresponsive male child from the residence to Moberly Regional Medical Center. Upon arrival at the hospital, the baby was pronounced dead.

Laswell was the only person with the custody, care and control of the child at the time of the injuries.

He was sentenced to 15 years for second degree murder and 15 years for child abuse to be served concurrently.