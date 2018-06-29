Randolph County Narrowly Passes Proposition O

MOBERLY - Randolph County residents voted in favor of Proposition O, Tuesday night. The proposition passed with 52% of the vote. Randolph County residents will now pay a 15 cent tax on every $100 of assessed property value. The money raised with the new tax will go toward the Randolph County Sheltered Workshop, which helps people with disabilities gain employment.

People gathered in Moberly to listen to the votes as they came in around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. The vote was delayed for a short period of time because one of the precincts in Randolph County needed to be recounted. Workshop director Greg Kohls said he hopes the new money will help the community as a whole.

"This isn't a hand-out, it's a hand-up to the handicapped community," Kohls said.