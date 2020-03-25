Randolph County sees COVID-19 case

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County has a case of COVID-19, according to the county's health department.

The health department will be working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to obtain a history of any contacts that the patient may have had over the past two weeks.

The Randolph County Health Department also warned against a potential scam related to the pandemic.

If you are contacted by the Randolph County Health Department, remember that we will never tell you that we will come to your house," the department said in a statement. "There have been reports of people calling and pretending to be the Health Department and offering to come to their homes for testing. This is not an approved practice and all testing will be done at a clinic or hospital setting."

There were 183 total cases in Missouri as of Monday, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.