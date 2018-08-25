Randolph County Sheriff's Office rescues abandoned puppies

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Deputies rescued a litter of puppies Wednesday morning after finding them in two containers left on the side of a road.

According to a post on the Randolph County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the deputies were on patrol when they saw the plastic containers. Inside, they found a total of eight puppies.

The deputies took the puppies back to the office, where staff such as the clerk and jail nurse fed and bathed the puppies and gave them some time to sleep. The department said the puppies have already found new homes. Some fellow county employees adopted them.