Randolph deputies warn of new phone scam
COLUMBIA — Randolph deputies warned citizens Sunday about a new scam involving jury duty.
Deputies said some people are receiving calls and texts about owing fines for missing jury duty. They recommend not providing any financial or personal information to the callers.
No employee from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office will ever try to collect fines over the phone, according to a Facebook post from the office. Deputies said any fines associated with court related issues are collected by court clerks.
If someone receives one of the scam calls, they should hang up and ignore them, according to the post. Anyone who has provided financial or personal information to the callers can contact the sheriff's office to file a report.
