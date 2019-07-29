Randolph deputies warn of new phone scam

15 hours 39 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, July 28 2019 Jul 28, 2019 Sunday, July 28, 2019 6:26:00 PM CDT July 28, 2019 in News
By: Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Randolph deputies warned citizens Sunday about a new scam involving jury duty. 

Deputies said some people are receiving calls and texts about owing fines for missing jury duty. They recommend not providing any financial or personal information to the callers. 

No employee from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office will ever try to collect fines over the phone, according to a Facebook post from the office. Deputies said any fines associated with court related issues are collected by court clerks. 

If someone receives one of the scam calls, they should hang up and ignore them, according to the post. Anyone who has provided financial or personal information to the callers can contact the sheriff's office to file a report. 

