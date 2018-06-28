Randolph's 20 points lead Alabama past Missouri, 62-49

By: The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Levi Randolph scored 20 points and made three 3-pointers to lead Alabama to a 62-49 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night.

The Crimson Tide (14-8, 4-5 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from two straight losses to hand the Tigers (7-15, 1-8) their eighth consecutive defeat.

Retin Obasohan scored 12 points and Shannon Hale had 10 for Alabama. Randolph, whose career-high of 33 points came in the last meeting with Missouri, made 3 of 6 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws.

Keanau Post was the Tigers' only double-digit scorer, finishing with 11 points. Leading scorer Johnathan Williams III had only one of his seven points in the second half.

Keith Shamburger had assists on 11 of Missouri's 18 baskets.

The Tide was without No. 2 scorer Ricky Tarrant for the second straight game because of a lower right leg injury.