Rangers beat World Series champ Royals 6-2 in Cactus League

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Promising prospect Kyle Zimmer tossed two scoreless innings for the World Series champion Royals before the Texas Rangers rolled to a 6-2 victory over Kansas City in their Cactus League opener Wednesday.

The Royals managed one hit, a double by Mike Moustakas, off Colby Lewis and the Rangers bullpen through the first six innings. Lewis had knee surgery in October.

Nomar Mazara hit a three-run homer in the ninth and finished with four RBIs for Texas. Patrick Kivlehan and Doug Bernier also drove in runs as Texas took the game from its campus co-tenant.

Jorge Bonifacio homered in the seventh and Parker Morin in the eighth for Kansas City, which beat the New York Mets in five games for its first World Series title since 1985.