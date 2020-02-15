Ranked Missouri softball shuts out Kansas in Clearwater Invite 8-0

Missouri softball

CLEARWATER - The 18th ranked Missouri Tigers played their first game in the ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational in Florida Thursday afternoon against the Kansas Jayhawks.

This is after Missouri jumped into the rankings due to last weekend's performance at the NFCA Leadership Classic, where they went 5-0, including a 7-4 win against a ranked Minnesota squad.

The game was tied going into the bottom of the 2nd inning with bases loaded when freshman Emma Nichols hit a single into left field, allowing Hatti Moore and Kimberly Wert to put the Tigers on the board 2-0.

A throwing error by Ashlyn Anderson of the Jayhawks later in the inning allowed two more runs to be scored for Missouri and Jazmyn Rollin was hit by a pitch next at bat, giving the Tigers bases loaded for the third time in the inning leading 4-0.

Cayla Kessinger ended up leaving Kansas behind in the dust as she smacked the ball behind the right center field wall for a Grand Slam to expand the Missouri lead 8-0 after the 2nd inning.

Neither Kansas or Missouri scored the rest of the game, allowing the mercy rule to be used in the 5th inning and Missouri wins the game 8-0.

Freshman Megan Schumacher would grab the win for Missouri as she pitched three innings with two walks and two strikeouts, and freshman Jordan Weber started for the Tigers as she pitched two innings with zero hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.

Missouri advances to 6-0 on the season and continues the invitational in Clearwater with a double-header tomorrow against Liberty at 1:30 p.m. CT and 16th ranked Oklahoma State at 4:30 p.m. CT.