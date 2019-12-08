Ranked Women Cougars stay undefeated at home against William Woods

2 days 22 hours 33 minutes ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 10:49:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in Sports
By: Ethan Becker, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
Columbia college logo

COLUMBIA - The 13th ranked Columbia Cougars hosted their rivals the William Woods Owls Thursday Night as they try to keep their undefeated streak at home alive.

The Cougars would grab a double-digit lead after the 1st quarter and wouldn't look back as they kept that lead for the rest of the game to beat William Woods 71-54.

Columbia was lead by senior Jordan Alford with 15 points on 8-15 shooting and sophomore Bria Jones with 11 points on 3-5 shooting from 3, and Kaycee Gerald would lead scorers for the game with 23 points for the Owls.

The Cougars shot 26-57 from the court, 8-24 from 3, and William Woods shot 22-61 from the court, 6-22 behind the 3-point line.

The Cougars improve to 8-2 on the season and will travel to Parkville, Missouri on Saturday to face the Park Pirates.

