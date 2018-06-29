Rapid Response Team Activated to Assist Hostess Employees

JEFFERSON CITY - Columbia area Hostess employees will be assisted by the State Rapid Response Team beginning on Thursday, Nov. 29 due to the closure of the company's operations.

Representatives from the Central Region Workforce Investment Board will meet with Hostess employees who are facing displacement and will provide them with helpful job-related information.

The board will provide information on available job openings, reemployment services available to affected employees in specialized worships, skills assessments, job search/resume assistance, access to training and more. The services will be provided by trained workforce professionals with Missouri's Career Center system. The services are of no cost to the workers or employers.

According to a Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) press release, any Hostess employee who is facing job loss due to the company's closure is encourage to file for Unemployment Insurance immediately and attend the Rapid Response meeting.

A Rapid Response meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29 at the Missouri Career Center, 3626 B South Clark Mexico.

Anyone with further questions should contact the DWD Rapid Response program at (573) 751-2225.