Rapper Sued over Record Deal

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man who said he signed Chingy years before the rapper made it big is suing him. Ronald Gavin wants $250,000 in damages from Chingy, 26, and his record producers for breaking what Gavin calls an exclusive contract signed in 1999. The lawsuit filed last week in St. Louis County Court said Howard E. Bailey, aka Chingy, broke the contract to sign with The Trak Starz, producers who then made a deal with hit rapper Ludacris and Capitol Records.