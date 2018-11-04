Rare black rhino born at St. Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The newest addition to the St. Louis Zoo is a critically endangered black rhino.
The boy calf named Moyo was born Wednesday. The zoo announced the birth Monday and says he is nursing well and bonding with his mother.
It's just the second black rhino born at the zoo in the past 26 years. Zookeepers aren't yet saying when he'll make his public debut.
The zoo says the black rhino population in Africa dropped by 96 percent from 1970 to 1992 due mostly to illegal poaching. The number has increased over the past 25 years, but current estimates still show only a little over 5,000 in the wild.
The zoo is part of a program that manages a genetically healthy population of black rhinos in North American zoos.
