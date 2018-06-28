Rare coins stolen from Pony Express museum

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Six gold coins from the time of the Pony Express have been stolen from a northwest Missouri museum that tells the story of the short-lived mail delivery service.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the coins from 1860 were taken Thursday. They were part of a larger coin display at the Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph.

The stolen coins included two Half Eagles, which are $5 gold pieces; two Eagles, which are $10 gold pieces; and two Double Eagles, which are $20 gold pieces. Executive Director Cindy Daffron estimated their worth to be about $6,000. They had been in the museum's collection since 2009.

Although the suspect left undetected by museum staff, the man was caught on surveillance camera.