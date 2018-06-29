Rare flop for Royals bullpen in 7-5 loss to White Sox

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kelvin Herrera and Wade Davis both gave up runs for the first time in nearly three months as the Kansas City Royals' dominant bullpen was touched up Tuesday night in a 7-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Davis replaced Herrera with two on in the seventh inning and walked Jose Abreu to load the bases for Conor Gillaspie, who cleared them with a triple to right-center on a 2-2 pitch to give Chicago a 7-5 lead.

That ended Herrera's scoreless streak at 30 2-3 innings, dating to June 24. Also snapped was Davis' shutout streak of 31 2-3 innings, a club record for a reliever, with the first run charged to him since June 25.

The rare bullpen failure prevented Kansas City from gaining ground on AL Central leader Detroit, which lost at Minnesota. The Royals remained 1 1/2 games behind the Tigers, but still lead Seattle for the second wild-card spot.