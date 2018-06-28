Rare Form of Breast Cancer

Surgical oncologist Dr. Paul Dale sees hundreds of patients who have been diagnosised with breast cancer each month, but a recent surge in calls about inflammatory breast cancer had Dr. Dale wondering why?

"Inflammatory cancer makes up about one percent or less of all breast cancers," said Dale. "Around one percent; it's very, very unusual."

While it's very rare, the scary facts are inflammatory breast cancer doesn't feel, look or grow like a normal cancer. Mammograms rarely detect it, because there isn't the customary lump; it looks like a red rash or a skin infection.

"If you have an infection, or you have a redness in your skin, it doesn't mean panic. More than likely it's an exema or from a bug bite, but if it doesn't go away, by all means, consult your physican," said Dale.

Inflammatory breast cancer is also more common in younger women and unfortunately very aggressive. But above all remember:

"Common things are common and rare things are rare. And more than likely it's going to be the common thing, an infection and not a breast cancer. But if it presists, you need to go see a surgeon," explained Dale.

While it is rare, the symptoms for inflammatory breast cancer are: a rapid increase in breast size, redness, skin that is hot to the touch and itching. If you have these symptoms and they don't go away, ask your doctor to order an MRI or biopsy.