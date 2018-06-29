Rare landspout touches down in Audrain County near Laddonia and Farber

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 19 2016 Apr 19, 2016 Tuesday, April 19, 2016 7:18:00 PM CDT April 19, 2016 in Weather
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Weathercaster and Rose Schmidt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A weak tornado touched down in rural Audrain County near Laddonia and Farber Tuesday evening. Viewers who saw the landspout firsthand sent in pictures and videos to the Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather team.
 
Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, the weather team received reports of a tornado along Route J and Highway 54 north of Laddonia. So far, the only damage reported is roof damage to a machine shed. No injuries have been reported.
 
KOMU 8 Weathercaster Kenton Gewecke said the National Weather Service in St. Louis did not issue a tornado warning, as it was not seen on radar at the time and reports didn't come in until the tornado had lifted. The tornado was short-lived.
 
According to viewers, sirens went off in Vandalia, eight miles northeast of where the tornado touched down.
 
Gewecke said the severe threat will remain low the remainder of Tuesday night as the system continues to very slowly move northwest. However, lightning should still be taken seriously.
 
"The go-to phrase here is 'When thunder roars, go indoors.' Many people do not give lightning the respect it deserves," Gewecke said.
 
He also mentioned, "Tornado formation from a system like the one moving through mid-Missouri this evening is very rare. There isn't the mesocyclonic rotation we would usually see from a severe weather system."
 
Gewecke said this isn't your average tornado.
 
"This is considered a landspout. They form from vorticity within the boundary layer stretching upward," Gewecke said. "Basically, air is pushed up cyclonically into the cloud, but there wasn't a whole lot of rotation within the cloud itself. There wasn't a wall cloud. This is why it wasn't spotted on radar; landspouts rarely are. Landspouts are a 'sibling' to waterspouts, both of which are considered tornadoes."
 
 
 
Gewecke said this is another reason the weather team relies on viewers to be eyes on the ground while the weathercasters and meterologists look at all the data they have available to them.
 
"I'm very appreciative to our viewers for sending us pictures and video and reports whenever they can, in a safe manner," Gewecke said.
 
Viewer comments on Facebook

James Howland was taking his son to baseball about six miles south of Vandalia when he noticed the sky.

He said, “ [I] took a picture just to make sure I wasn't seeing things.”

Howland heard local sirens, but he kept driving north, continuing to watch the sky.

“[I] literally watched the tail lift back to the sky,” he said.

Kathleen Barnett sent KOMU 8 News photos that she took about three miles south of Laddonia. She said she thought the wind even damaged the roof on a building nearby.

“We could see the funnel spiral and attempt to gain momentum, but nothing came from it. No noise, just wind,” Barnett said.

She said she was facing south right along Highway 19.

“It then started raining heavy, wind picked up and hail,” Barnett said.

Chelsea Flowers also sent in pictures of a tornado touching down near Highway 54 outside Laddonia and Route J.

“I just wanted someone to report this and let everyone know the sirens wasn't a drill,” Flowers said.

As always, you can follow showers and thunderstorms with our Interactive Radar. You can view it for free on Apple devicesAndroid devices and on our website.
 
You can get more updates from KOMU 8 Weathercaster Kenton Gewecke on Facebook and Twitter.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3am 79°
4am 78°
5am 77°
6am 76°