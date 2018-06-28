Rash of Car Thefts from St. Louis-Area Dealerships

ST. LOUIS (AP)- Police in the St. Louis area are trying to determine if a rash of thefts from car dealerships is the result of an organized crime ring.

KMOV-TV reports that 14 cars were stolen from a St. Charles dealership Monday night or early Tuesday, and four more were stolen from Dave Sinclair Automotive in St. Peters Wednesday night. Thieves over the past few months have also stolen cars off lots in O'Fallon, Ellisville and Hazelwood. St. Louis police on Wednesday saw one of the stolen cars, a 2012 Lincoln.

The 19-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were taken into custody. The stolen cars are mostly high-end vehicles such as Cadillacs, Chargers and Lincolns