Rash of stolen cars prompt CPD to issue warning
COLUMBIA - Winter is officially here but leaving your car running may leave you out in the cold.
The Columbia Police Department is reminding residents it is unsafe to leave your car unattended while warming it up, after seven cars have been reported stolen in this manner since the beginning of December.
The latest theft happened on Mikel Street on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The department has a few simple tips to keep your car safe this holiday season:
- Never leave your car unattended, even if it's "just a minute."
- Roll up your windows and lock your car.
- Park in a well-lit, public area.
- Never leave valuables in plain sight.
In the last five years, CPD said it has received an average of 14 vehicle theft reports during the month of December.
