Rate of vehicle stops involving black drivers dropped in 2018

23 hours 22 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 2:14:58 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Data released by the Columbia Police Department on Friday show the rate at which black drivers are stopped by officers dropped in 2018.

According to the 2018 Traffic Stop Data Breakdown, officers stopped 16,707 drivers throughout the year. Of those, 4,866 drivers were black.

That put the disparity index for black drivers at 2.92 for the year. The racial disparity index compares the proportion of stops involving certain demographic groups with the proportion of the respective group in the population.

The 2018 disparity index for black drivers is Columbia's lowest since 2014, when it was at 2.45. In 2017, Columbia's index was at its highest with 3.28.

In 2018, the disparity index for white drivers was 0.80, and 0.69 for Hispanic drivers.

The rate at which black drivers are stopped in Columbia has drawn criticism from various groups in the past. Some have suggested the numbers show Columbia has a problem with racial profiling, which police officials have denied.

A new statistic in the report, required as of Jan. 1, 2018, is the resident status of drivers stopped by police. Of the 16,707 drivers stopped in all, 13,451 were residents of Columbia. Among the black drivers stopped, 4,199 were Columbia residents.

The data are to be turned into the Missouri Attorney General's Office by June 1, after which the office releases a compiled report of data from law enforcement agencies statewide.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation to give internet users the ability to... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:22:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Salute to Veterans airshow has been cancelled for 2019, organizers announced Tuesday, due to... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
CHICAGO (AP) — Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:41:20 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City school board president has apologized for equating treatment of blondes to... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:22:51 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Urgent Care will double its operating space by opening a new building on June... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:44:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
(CNN) -- Severe thunderstorms are raking and flooding parts of the central US on Tuesday, including in Oklahoma, where a... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says authorities have recovered only 73 of the 654 guns stolen in 2017... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:52:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur"... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:39:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Former Columbia teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with a student
Former Columbia teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with a student
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia teacher pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual contact with a student, and will be sentenced... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:26:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Holts Summit woman pleads guilty in 2018 murder, gets life sentence
Holts Summit woman pleads guilty in 2018 murder, gets life sentence
COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit woman pleaded guilty Monday to the 2018 shooting death of David Grant in Callaway County.... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:15:56 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Pet dies in Jefferson City house fire; fire alarm notifies family
Pet dies in Jefferson City house fire; fire alarm notifies family
JEFFERSON CITY -- A working smoke detector notified a Jefferson City family of a fire Monday night. They were... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 10:00:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News

President Trump approves disaster declaration for Missouri
President Trump approves disaster declaration for Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson announced Monday night President Donald Trump approved his request for a major flooding disaster... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 7:13:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in Top Stories

Fulton PD to pay officers OT to crack down on speeding drivers
Fulton PD to pay officers OT to crack down on speeding drivers
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department announced it is cracking down on speeding, especially in school zones. The department... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 7:02:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News

Columbia takes next step in deciding where to allow medical marijuana facilities
Columbia takes next step in deciding where to allow medical marijuana facilities
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will discuss the future of medical marijuana facilities within city limits at its meeting... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News

Boone County Bicentennial Committee seeks help designing mural
Boone County Bicentennial Committee seeks help designing mural
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Bicentennial Committee wants people to weigh in on the design of a mural to be... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 5:54:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News

GALLERY: State treasurer has unique way of commuting to and from Capitol
GALLERY: State treasurer has unique way of commuting to and from Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY - State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has a very unusual commute from the Capitol to his home in southwest... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 4:45:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News

Neighbors plan improved security after man charged with entering homes naked
Neighbors plan improved security after man charged with entering homes naked
COLUMBIA - People who live in the neighborhood where a naked man was entering homes are talking about making the... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 4:01:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in Top Stories

MUPD teaches how to respond to active shooter
MUPD teaches how to respond to active shooter
COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri Police Department says it wants to make sure people are safe in the worst-case... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, May 20 2019 May 20, 2019 Monday, May 20, 2019 3:36:00 PM CDT May 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 36 active weather alerts
2pm 70°
3pm 73°
4pm 74°
5pm 71°