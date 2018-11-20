Rates decrease for Missouri landline phone users

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri landline users will see a drop in their useage bills starting Wednesday.

The Missouri Public Service Commission dropped the surcharge for local and in-state long distance calling used to fund the Missouri Universal Service Fund.

The Missouri Universal Service Board recommended the Commission lower its rates. The comission voted to do so unanimiously.

The Missouri Universal Service Fund provides discounted rates to low-income and disabled Missouri residents.The reduced rate does not impact charges for wireless phone use.

Commission members also voted to give low-income customers also will receive $3 more per month in financial assistance for wireline telephone services.

Customers can apply for assistance at local phone companies.