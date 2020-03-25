Rates of unvaccinated and exempted children on the rise, says CDC

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Saturday, October 13 2018 Oct 13, 2018 Saturday, October 13, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT October 13, 2018 in News
Source: CNN
By: Michael Nedelman, CNN

 (CNN) -- The percentage of young kids in the US who received no vaccine doses has continued to rise, as have vaccine exemption rates, according to two reports published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While coverage for a number of vaccines "remained high and stable overall," the segment of unvaccinated kids under age 2 rose from 0.9% for those born in 2011 to 1.3% for those born in 2015, according to one report. In 2001, only 0.3% of kids between 19 and 35 months had received no vaccine doses.

"Although the number of children who have received no vaccinations by age 24 months has been gradually increasing, most children are still routinely vaccinated," wrote authors from the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "Continued evaluation of prevalence and reasons for nonvaccination is needed, as are improvements in access to and delivery of age-appropriate vaccinations to all children."

Still, coverage in this age group surpassed 90% for a number of vaccines, including poliovirus, Hepatitis B, varicella, and measles, mumps and rubella.

Those who were least likely to be fully vaccinated: uninsured children and those on Medicaid, compared to privately insured kids, despite being eligible for a federally funded program that administers free vaccines. Kids outside of metropolitan areas were also less likely to be covered when compared to those in major cities.

"These disparities were larger for vaccines that require a booster dose in the second year of life," the report said, citing the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine as an example.

While the report does not identify the reasons behind the trend, the authors say that it could have something to do with lack of knowledge about how to access free vaccines; transportation; how close clinics are and when they operate; child care; and a shortage of pediatricians and other health care providers in rural areas.

Vaccination rates varied across states, with rotavirus (a common cause of stomach flu in children) coverage highest in Rhode Island (85.1%) and lowest in California (64.7%). Coverage for measles, mumps and rubella was highest in Massachusettes (98.3%) but lowest in Missouri (85.8%).

The second report focused partly on vaccine exemption rates among kindergarteners. This past school year was the third consecutive one that saw a "slight increase" in the overall proportion of kids with an exemption, the report says.

"The median percentage of kindergartners with an exemption from at least one vaccine was 2.2%," the report said, and nonmedical vaccine exemption rates ranged from 0.1% in California to 7.5% in Oregon.

Reasons for the exemptions weren't included but may involve "parental vaccine hesitancy" and how easy it is to get an exemption in any given state.

Of the states included in the kindergartener analysis (41 or 49 states depending on the vaccine, plus Washington DC), the nation's capital reported the lowest median rates of vaccine coverage for varicella; diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; and measles, mumps and rubella. Mississippi had the highest rates.

"During the 2017-18 school year, median kindergarten vaccination coverage was close to 95% for MMR, DTaP, and varicella vaccine," the authors wrote.

Previous research showed that certain "hot spot" metropolitan regions also show a high proportion of nonmedical exemptions and so may be especially susceptible to outbreaks, including Seattle, Portland and Phoenix. High numbers of unimmunized children living in large cities with busy international airports may contribute to the risk of a swift spread of disease, according to researchers.

Other research has shown that states with philosophical exemptions had both higher rates of refusal and higher rates of disease.

"Clusters of refusal overlap clusters of outbreaks," Saad B. Omer, a professor of global health and epidemiology and pediatrics at Emory University, previously told CNN.

However, "if it's difficult to obtain an exemption, then you have lower rates of refusal and lower rates of disease," he said.

More News

Grid
List

Gobiernos de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone emiten orden de Quedarse en casa
Gobiernos de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone emiten orden de Quedarse en casa
COLUMBIA - Las autoridades de la ciudad de Columbia y del condado de Boone han emitido una nueva orden por... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:52:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Local organizations meet needs of senior citizens
Local organizations meet needs of senior citizens
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic has senior citizens stuck at home, but local organizations are stepping up to ensure they... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:03:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Palen Music closes their doors after city enacts stay-at-home order
Palen Music closes their doors after city enacts stay-at-home order
COLUMBIA - Palen Music temporarily closed their doors Tuesday after Columbia issued a stay-at-home order. The order goes into... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:35:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Supreme Court of Missouri suspends all in-person proceedings
Supreme Court of Missouri suspends all in-person proceedings
COLUMBIA - Missouri's 13th Circuit Court issued new restrictions on people's access to the courthouse. In a court order,... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

10 William Woods University students test positive for COVID-19
10 William Woods University students test positive for COVID-19
FULTON - Ten William Woods University students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. "While such information is... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Department of Conservation waives fishing permits amid COVID-19
Department of Conservation waives fishing permits amid COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation will temporarily waive permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags.... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 4:07:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Free educational resources to use while schools are remote
Free educational resources to use while schools are remote
COLUMBIA - As Missouri's public and charter school districts switch to online and remote learning, there are plenty of ways... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:56:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

COVID-19 sparks major increase in local cleaning business
COVID-19 sparks major increase in local cleaning business
COLUMBIA - Despite some businesses having to close down due to COVID-19, one local residential cleaning franchise has seen a... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 1:33:00 PM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Columbia, Boone County enact stay-at-home order
Columbia, Boone County enact stay-at-home order
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia and Boone County issued a stay-at-home order in a news conference Tuesday. The... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Randolph County sees COVID-19 case
Randolph County sees COVID-19 case
RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County has a case of COVID-19, according to the county's health department. The health... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:06:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Seven total cases recorded in Cole County
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Seven total cases recorded in Cole County
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 9:53:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:15:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19
Boone County executives to update public on COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Several officials from Boone County, the City of Columbia, the Chamber of Commerce and the local health department... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, March 24 2020 Mar 24, 2020 Tuesday, March 24, 2020 7:11:00 AM CDT March 24, 2020 in News

Inmate in St. Joseph correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19
Inmate in St. Joseph correctional facility tests positive for COVID-19
ST. JOSEPH - An inmate at the Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center in St. Joseph has tested positive for... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Drive thru COVID-19 testing opens at Capital Region Medical Center
Drive thru COVID-19 testing opens at Capital Region Medical Center
JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center will offer drive through COVID-19 testing beginning Tuesday, March 24. The testing,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 4:29:58 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Health Department uses Facebook Live to answer community's COVID-19 questions
Health Department uses Facebook Live to answer community's COVID-19 questions
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is now using Facebook Live to help answer... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 3:55:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News

Felt face-masks: effectiveness and procedure
Felt face-masks: effectiveness and procedure
COLUMBIA - Community members have started coming up with their own unique ways to contribute during a worldwide pandemic. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Monday, March 23, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT March 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 42°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
7am 41°
8am 44°
9am 46°
10am 50°