Ratliffe Chasing NCAA Single-Season Accuracy Mark

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri big man Ricardo Ratliffe is playing catchup against a 31-year-old record.

The 6-foot-8 Ratliffe is the lone inside threat for No. 3 Missouri. For most of the season, he's been a can't-miss option and was on pace to break the NCAA single-season field goal percentage record. Oregon State's Steve Johnson made 74.6 percent of his shots in 1980-81.

Ratliffe is still the national leader by a wide margin at 73.7 percent, but he's now behind.

Ratliffe struggled shooting against then-No. 6 Baylor. He entered the game at 75.1 percent, but was just 3 for 9 with six points against a front line that goes 6-11, 6-9 and 6-9.