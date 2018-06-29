Ratliffe Picks Up Big 12 Player of the Week Honor

COLUMBIA -- For the first time this season, the Missouri Tigers have earned a Big 12 Player of the Week Honor. Senior forward Ricardo Ratliffe earned the honor this week for his performance in the wins against Texas A&M and No. 3 Baylor. Last season Ratliffe received the Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor twice.

Last week, Ratliffe posted an average 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for Mizzou. He finished with 17 points while shooting 5-of-7 with six rebounds and two steals against the Aggies. He would then go on to have a career-high 27 points with eight boards and two blocks as MU posted the program's first road win over a top five opponent since 1994.

In two games, Ratliffe made 16-of-21 (.762) shots from the field while converting 12-of-15 (.800) from the free-throw line. He is shooting 77.2 percent this year, which ranks first in the nation and is on pace to break the NCAA single-season record. He missed just five shots last week and has only 36 misses for the entire 2011-12 campaign.