Rattlesnake Hunters Find Decomposed Body in Woods

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to learn the identity and cause of death of a decomposed body three young people found while hunting for rattlesnakes.

Investigators have confirmed the remains found Friday were human, but they're not sure if they are of a man or a woman, or the person's age.

Neighbors in the area say they smelled what they thought was a dead animal earlier this year.

Police say a 20-year-old man, 18-year-old man and 16-year-old boy found the body about 20 feet into the woods on the city's south side.

Police say it appears the body had been there for months.