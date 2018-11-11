Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri

MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef products, some of which were sold in Missouri.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, these products were not federally inspected. Inspectors discovered the problem on Friday.

The following items are being recalled:

• 5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.



• 5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.



• Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.



• Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

These items were shipped to retail locations in nine states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

Inspectors found that the establishment operated without inspection last Saturday.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers," a news release said. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."