Ray added to Bednarik Award watch list
COLUMBIA - The Maxwell Football Club's Selection Committee has added Missouri defensive end Shane Ray to the Bednarik Award watch list.
The award recognizes the best defensive player in the country.
Ray ranks second in the nation with 12.5 tackles for loss and is tied for third in sacks with eight.
Ray joins teammate Markus Golden on the list who has also had a productive season thus far totaling eight tackls for loss and four sacks.
The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show which will be held on December 11.
