Ray collects another SEC defensive honor

COLUMBIA - After setting Mizzou's single season sack record after only nine games, the SEC recognized Mizzou defensive end Shane Ray for the fourth time this season.

The SEC named Ray as its Defensive Lineman of the Week after the redshirt junior recorded two sacks in a 20-10 win against Kentucky Saturday.

Ray now has 12 sacks on the season, which exceeds the previous record of 11.5 held by Aldon Smith in 2009 and Michael Sam in 2013.

Ray is tied for second in the NCAA in sacks, and he leads the SEC in both sacks and tackles for loss.

This is the third time the SEC has honored Ray with the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week title.

The SEC also named Ray SEC Defensive Player of the Week earlier in the year after the Tigers' win against UCF.