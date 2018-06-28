Raytown Says Wal-Mart Yanks Grocery Plan

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - Raytown city officials say Wal-Mart representatives have told them the giant retail company won't be building a grocery store in downtown Raytown.

Supporters of the plan said the development would be good for the area, while opponents feared it would hurt existing businesses. The Board of Aldermen voted 6-4 last month to relax zoning to accommodate the project, with some conditions.

Raytown spokeswoman Brenda Gustafson told The Kansas City Star that Wal-Mart's local attorney and real estate agent informed Raytown officials Friday that the company was no longer interested.

But Gustafson also said Wal-Mart's agents indicated there may be a way for the city and the retailer to work something out.