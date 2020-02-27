Razorbacks bury Tigers, Mizzou falls in conference

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - The Missouri Tigers fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday, 78-68. The Tigers fall to 13-14 overall and 5-9 in SEC play.

It was hard fought first half with each time going basket for basket with each other. Arkansas was able to come out on top at halftime thanks to major contributions from Jimmy Whitt Jr. Mizzou was able to keep up because of the play of Kobe Brown and Dru Smith. The Razorbacks led 35-33 at halftime.

Isaiah Joe caught fire in the second half for Arkansas and the Tigers were unable to stop the offense. Mizzou couldn't stop Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills from behind the arch, the two made 9 of the 12 made threes for Arkansas. Kobe Brown, Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson's efforts just weren't enough for the Tigers.

Brown was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 17. Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson both finished with 15. Isaiah Joe had 21 points for the Razorbacks to go with Desi Sills' 17 points coming off the bench.

The Tigers will travel to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, February 26 to take on the Commodores at 8 p.m. CT.