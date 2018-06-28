Reaction to Stem Cell Vote

Price predicts scientists eventually will be able to borrow cells from human embryos without destroying them.

However, a statement on the website of Missourians Against Human Cloning said, "The forces of deception and dishonesty have proven that, with enough money, enough lawyers and enough double-talk, you can buy a constitutional amendment in Missouri to benefit a single, special interest."

The statement also said Missouri will be known as the Clone-Me State, instead of the Show-Me State.

Reported by Josh Fowler