Reading to Rover Returns

COLUMBIA - Some kids escaped the dog days of summer Saturday by reading to dogs.

The Columbia Public Libarary hosted Reading to Rover, a program designed to help kids develop reading skills. Organizers say reading to pooches helps kids practice without pressure.

"One of the things that I really love about it is the dogs don't get impatient,

library associate Dana Bocke said. "The dogs don't judge the kids. The dogs don't correct the kids. They just sit and listen and the kids can read at their own pace."

The program offers the added benefit of learning to work with animals.

"It's really great because a lot of these kids don't have the chance to, you know, have dogs of their own or to be around dogs and, so, they get some exposure," Bocke said.

Reading to Rover runs the first Saturday and second Monday of every month. The next event is scheduled for September 12.