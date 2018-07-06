Real Christmas Trees More Eco-Friendly than Artificial Ones

4 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, December 17 2013 Dec 17, 2013 Tuesday, December 17, 2013 6:54:00 PM CST December 17, 2013 in News
By: Caroline Hecker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONVILLE - When it comes to picking out the family Christmas tree this year, consumers may want to think twice about what is best for the environment.

The American Christmas Tree Association conducted a study that showed it took 10 years of use before a fake tree became the better option for the environment than a real one.

In addition, fake trees are not recyclable, making their disposal less eco-friendly than real trees.

The National Christmas Tree Association predicts close to 400 million trees grow on Christmas tree farms in the U.S.

It also estimates about 30 million trees are cut down every year.

Kaylene and Will Cobell have bought real Christmas trees for the last two years and enjoy picking out a tree with their kids.

"When we were younger we had real Christmas trees, so we really want to carry on that tradition with the kids," she said. "It's a lot of fun."

The family travels to Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farm in Booneville to pick out a tree to bring home for the holiday.

"Our tree this year is big and round," Carter Cobell said. "I like putting the ornaments on it the most."

But not everyone believes real Christmas trees are the better option.

Tina Bradley has had both real and artificial trees in her home and said she prefers an artificial tree.

"I had a real one until I had kids and then I got a fake one," she said. "Once I realized how big of a fire hazard real trees can be, I decided to get an artificial tree."

She also said artificial trees are the more economic choice.

"From an economic standpoint, artificial trees are the better option," she said. "They've come a long way with artificial trees and a good one can last five or six years."

The city of Columbia offers a Christmas tree recycling service after the holiday.

Residents are now able to place their real tree at the curb for pickup without removing any decorations.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An amber alert for a missing teen in Overland Park, Kansas, has been cancelled after the... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
FULTON - The support coordinator for Carl DeBrodie denies any allegations of negligence, according to legal documents. Tiffany Keipp... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
COLUMBIA - The suspect wanted in relation to the May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive was killed on July 6... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former neurosurgery resident has filed a lawsuit alleging the University of Missouri School of Medicine's chief... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
(CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 6:40:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 5:11:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:34:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
CALIFORNIA - Information on the death of a 5-year-old child Wednesday might not be available for months, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
Disturbance forces officers to evacuate at Tipton Correctional Center
TIPTON - Inmates at Tipton Correctional Center caused property damage Wednesday night after a disturbance broke out. According to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Body of Marine found in Big Piney River identified
UPDATE: Body of Marine found in Big Piney River identified
FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was identified as Pfc. Corey Staten, according to a press... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7pm 85°
8pm 83°
9pm 79°
10pm 76°