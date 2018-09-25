Realtors' Take Steps Toward Joplin's Recovery With Shoes

COLUMBIA - In an effort to provide aid for disaster struck Joplin residents the Columbia board of realtors began collecting new and gently used shoes Tuesday morning at Schnucks off Forum Boulevard.

The board's chief executive officer Michael Brown called Joplin's board of realtors. The board replied Monday that it didn't need clothing just yet but is in desperate need for shoes for tornado victims.

The shoe drive ran for 4 hours and in that time realtors were able to collect 1500 pairs of shoes. After the drive the shoe filled U-haul was moved to the board of realtors' office off of I-70 drive where each pair was sorted.

Members will collect shoes again from six to ten Wednesday morning at Schnucks.

And Wednesday afternoon, those shoes will get sorted Brown and other board members will drive the packed U-haul to Joplin where realtors there will give the shoes to tornado victims.

Other locations in Columbia collecting shoes for Joplin include Jefferson Junior High, Gentry Middle School, and Rock Bridge High School. The Parent Teacher Student Association placed bins at the school when the shoe drive was mentioned by a parent who is also a realtor.

The schools shoe collection will run through Friday but the majority of the shoes collected will be sent with the Columbia board of realtors' delivery on Wednesday. The remaining shoes will be delivered in a separate shipment at a later time.