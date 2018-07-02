Rebuilding Taum Sauk Reservoir

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Ameren UE's Taum Sauk reservoir can be repaired and doesn't need to be rebuilt, according to a report from engineers representing the utility comnpany's insurers. They filed their report with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in November and it became public Monday. The report contradicts design plans pursued by Ameren. The Taum Sauk reservoir housed a mountaintop hydroelectric plant in southeast Missouri until the dam burst in December 2005, spilling more than one billion gallons of water. No one was killed, although the floodwaters severly damaged Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park. Last February, Ameren consultants recommended it focus on rebuilding the reservoir, and federal regulators agreed in a letter to the company last spring.