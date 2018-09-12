Recall May Change Former TWA Ranks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - American Airlines' second flight attendant recall in three months comes as good news. But leaders of the ex-TWA attendants who are fighting to get their old jobs back say it still leaves a lot of people in the cold. American announced yesterday that another 460 laid-off ex-TWA flight attendants will be offered their old jobs back. In May, 200 were recalled. The latest recall will make a sizable dent in the ranks of former TWA flight attendants who have been furloughed for more than four years. But it doesn't help those who are fighting to get their old jobs back or those who remain on furlough. The flight attendants are supporting a bill proposed by Senator McCaskill that would extend recall rights to ten years at airlines that received federal money after September 11th.