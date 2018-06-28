Recall Site Launched

This week, the Missouri Attorney General's office is putting all those recalls in one place. The new recall web site should help to assure parents that the toys their kids play with are safe.

At the Kids Depot Day Care, safety is of the utmost importance. Part of that is knowing if the toys that the children play with are truly safe.

"I am concerned. I don't want a child to grow up and have problems because of a toy we had here," Kids Depot owner Lisa Grober said.

Teachers can use the web site to check to see product recalls as they come out.

"Consumers can click around this so called 'recall clearinghouse' and find recalls in several categories that range from food and medicine, to motor vehicles and car seats," the Attorney General's press secretary John Fougere said.

The Attorney General's office hopes consumers will find the site useful because all the information is in one place.

"While most consumers have heard something about tires, some consumers have heard about pet food and peanut butter. What's important is to have one place where all the products that have been recalled, you can find information in one singular place," Fougere said.

Grober knows that parents trust her to keep their children safe, and she hopes the website plays a role in that.

"Everything is a potential hazard. You have to do what you can to keep them safe," Grober said.

Recalls are organized by the following categories: Consumer Products; Food, Medicine, and Cosmetics; Meat, Poultry and Processed Eggs; Motor Vehicles and Car Seats; Vehicle Emissions; Boats and Boating Safety; Environmental Products.

