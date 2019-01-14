Recapping the first winter storm; onto the next

COLUMBIA - The first winter storm of 2019 came and went. Heavy, wet snow weighed down on mid-Missouri. During the 48-hour storm the Columbia Regional Airport recorded 16.22 inches of snowfall. Some areas, namely Montgomery City, recorded up to 20" of snowfall. This is the most snow the area has experienced since 2013 or 2011 depending on where you live.

This heavy snow took a toll on trees and power lines. Thousands were without power, some for more than a day.

Now that the snow has finished there are a few side effects that could still cause issues for mid-Missourians. Freezing fog or drizzle is possible Sunday night and Monday morning. This would create a thin layer of ice on vehicles and other surfaces. Also, any wet roads that are not treated will re-freeze overnight.

Note that as snow melts throughout the week we expect it to re-freeze overnight. Always be on the lookout for patches of ice.

THE SECOND WINTER STORM OF 2019

Yes, it's looking like another winter storm is on the way for Friday, January 18 through the weekend. Please note we are 5 days out and a lot can change between now and then. Normally, our confidence in an event like this wouldn't exist so early, however, given what we've just been through and also looking at the latest data, we have moderate confidence that another winter storm occurs. As for timing, location, and accumulation...low confidence at this time. Please stay tuned as we track this winter storm all week on KOMU 8 newscasts, online, and on the KOMU WX app.

TIMING

Rain begins on Friday, though we cannot be sure when. This will change to snow. Snow will continue through Sunday early morning.

On Sunday morning snow exits and clouds push out, too. However, the sunshine won't bring warm temperatures. In fact, the opposite will happen. Arctic air looks to push in allowing temperatures to drop into the singe digits for the first time since early February 2018. Winds chills will be in the negatives. That's the main difference between the first and second winter storms: the brutal temperatures to follow the second one.

ACCUMULATION

It is too early to tell. Confidence is low on accumulation amounts. However, given the colder temperatures even during the snowfall itself, the snow shouldn't be as heavy as with the first storm.

TRAVEL

Because we aren't sure on timing or accumulation it is impossible to say when travel will be impacted. However, if you have plans for Saturday, you may want to think about rescheduling.

