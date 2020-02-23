Receiver Kam Scott enters transfer portal

Heading into the 2020 season, Kam Scott was expected to compete for a starting wide receiver spot on the Missouri offense. However, it appears that he will not be with the team after entering the transfer portal, an MU spokesman confirmed.

Scott is the second player to enter the transfer portal since Drinkwitz’s hiring, along with cornerback Christian Holmes. The Texas product tallied 328 receiving yards for the Tigers last season.