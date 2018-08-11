Receiving the Word Via the Web

Molly Mulcahy, who attends The Crossing Church in Columbia, says she loves to listen to sermons on her i-Pod. The Crossing podcasts their sermon every week.

"If I miss a Sunday at church, or if I really want to hear a message again I like to just be able to go back, and hear what the pastors have to say," Mulcahy explained.

Lead Pastor at The Crossing, David Cover, said podcasting sermons is a win-win situation for the church and the congregation.

"It's inexpensive for people to use and so it opens the window for them to want to take advantage of it," Cover said.

As the culture has shifted to an online world, churches have realized they must adapt to keep people interested in attending their services and attract new people.

"If the purpose of the church is to share the good news of God's love, it is just another way to do it in an up-to-date way," said Dick Ramsey, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.

"It's a whole generation, younger people than I, who are into that."

Mulchay agrees interactive services like podcasts or blogs will bring younger people like herself into a church's community.

"It's definintley just a way for churches to gain more members and just to have their messages available," Mulcahy said.

Both Cover and Ramsey say their websites are not causing a decrease in church attendance, and are making plans to improve their online access.