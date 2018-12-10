Recent MU student sentenced to seven years in prison for April shooting

COLUMBIA - A Boone County circuit judge sentenced Miles Leighton Hillegas to seven years in prison Monday for an April shooting in North Columbia.

Hillegas, a recent MU student, was arrested in Ward County, Texas in May as a suspect in a shooting at the Black and Gold Bar on Business Loop 70 on April 26. He would later plead guilty.

Three men were involved in an altercation in the parking lot and one was hit by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said Hillegas and the other man fled.

Hillegas' sentence is broken down into seven years for second degree assault and four years for unlawful use of a weapon. The two sentences can be served concurrently, though.

Drug treatment is also an option in his sentence; Hillegas admitted to being under the influence during the shooting,

Both sentences are the maximum length allowed and the length recommended by the state's attorney.