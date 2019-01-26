Recent winter weather takes a toll on local cars

COLUMBIA - Between the snow, ice and freezing rain, travelling to work can be a hassle. The roads aren't the only thing impacted by the winter. The vehicles that drive on those roads, if not equipped properly, can take some damage.

Scott Schaefer, owner of Schaefer Autobody Centers, said his shop is more packed than ever.

"We have a lot of cars in the shop right now getting repaired because of low-impact accidents because of the snow and ice," he said.

Schaefer believes if drivers check up on their car regularly, a majority of accidents can be avoided.

"Just making sure your car has the proper fluids topped off and tire pressure at the right amount will enhance your ability to avoid small accidents," he said.

Sand and salt can build up on windshields during winter months. Having enough wiper fluid is key to keeping the driver's vision clear.

"It's never a problem until it's your problem," Tristan Ross, a Columbia driver, said. "You never realize you need wiper fluid until you run out."

Schaefer said, it's hard to know what to expect when harsh weather hits, but one should always be prepared.

"What I always tell people is, you need to have a bag in case of emergency that just has some essentials... you know, bottled water, a snickers bar, granola bar, something to just give you energy," Schaefer said.

He said taking a few actions this winter season could save not only the life of your car, but the lives of those inside of it.