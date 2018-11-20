Recently Elected Lawmakers to Join Mo. House

JEFFERSON CITY - Two recently elected Missouri lawmakers are joining their colleagues at the state Capitol.

Democrat Joshua Peters and Republican Mike Moon won special elections this month.

Peters, of St. Louis, was sworn into office Wednesday. He is representing the 76th House District and takes over for a lawmaker who resigned to succeed his uncle on the St. Louis Board of Alderman.

Moon is scheduled to be sworn into office next week. He will represent the 157th House District, which covers most of southwestern Missouri's Lawrence County.

Moon replaces Republican Don Ruzicka, who was named to the state Board of Probation and Parole