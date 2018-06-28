Recession Effects Linger for Mid-Missourians

6 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, March 29 2012 Mar 29, 2012 Thursday, March 29, 2012 3:05:00 PM CDT March 29, 2012 in News
By: Megan Noe
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - For the first time in three years, Missouri's unemployment rate is less than eight percent. The Department of Economic Development reported the January unemployment rate at 7.5 percent-- the lowest since the 2008 recession. The road to individual recovery, though, is often a longer one.

Economists declared the U.S. recession ended in June of 2009. Nearly three years later, for many mid-Missourians, its effects still linger.

"It's not over. It's not over for a lot of people, and there's a lot of people that it won't be over for for a good long time," said Patty Hopkins of Sedalia.

Hopkins worked seven years for the Missouri Department of Conservation before she was laid off in July of 2011. Despite eighteen months warning, Hopkins said it's a change you're never ready for.
"I felt like when things started going wrong with jobs and the job market, I'm like, ‘State employee, I'm fine, it'll be okay, we'll work through this.' Don't ever count your chickens before they're hatched."

Leanna Lawson knows that feeling. The single mom who's worked since she was 16 has been on unemployment for more than a year now, after losing her job as a certified nursing assistant last March.

"I'm 31 years old and I moved back home with my parents because on half of an income I couldn't afford to stay... and that's horrible."

And with a hit to personal finances comes a change in daily habits.

"You make drastic changes. You don't go out to eat, you eat at home a lot more, you don't go to the movies, you don't do any of that fun stuff. You do, but it's very rare," said Lawson.

"I was kind of at a stage where things were pretty comfortable, we had the extra money to do some of the fun things we wanted to do, retirement plans getting lined out, and now all of a sudden it's a conscious thought all the time that things aren't so comfortable anymore," added Hopkins.

For both these women, though, hard economic times have brought new opportunity-- the chance to go back to school.

In recent years, growth in the numbers of older students has outpaced younger students. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, enrollment of students 25 and older rose 43 percent from 2000 to 2009, and is expected to rise another 23 percent by 2019.

Lawson is a student in the Saline County Career Center's Adult Business Technology program. Hopkins, a practical nursing student, said she's getting the chance to pursue a lifelong dream.
"When I was just getting out of high school, my father tried to convince me that I would make a great nurse. I really pondered the idea then, but finances weren't so that I could."

It's individuals like Tim Turner that give Lawson and Hopkins reason to hope.

Turner had worked almost 22 years at Jefferson City's Johnson Controls when the plant closed in 2008. Now a licensed practical nurse at the VA hospital in Columbia, Turner credits family members for guiding his career path.

After being out of school for 29 years, Turner went back-- and calls it the best decision he ever made.

"Went back, found out that I could do it, and I love what I'm doing. I love being a nurse, I love the people I take care of, so no, I don't think I'd change a thing."

And though Lawson, Hopkins and Turner all agree the recession is still going strong, they remain cautiously optimistic about the future.

"Tomorrow's a new day. It definitely can turn around; whether it will or not, we'll see," said Turner.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
12 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
21 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
26 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Suspect named in central Columbia shooting
Suspect named in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 98°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
5pm 93°
6pm 93°
7pm 92°
8pm 89°