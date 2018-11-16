Reckless Drivers On County Road 405

People who live on County Road 405 call it "racetrack road" because they say drivers here are reckless.

Robbie Munford, a parent who lives on the road says, "It's unbelievable how some of the people drive out here, you know, they would be mad if people drove like that through their neighborhood, how can they expect us not to be angry at them for driving through our neighborhood like that?"

Parents in the area are afraid their kids aren't even safe playing in the front yard.

This fear is something Robby Munford and his girlfriend Jaime Cash live with on a daily basis.

Munford says, "It's to the point where we don't even want to have our kids out here without us constantly keeping an eye because things do happen."

The couple moved with their two small children to a home on County Road 405 just South of Fulton and a quarter mile from the Callaway Raceway a year ago.

They were hoping for some peace and quiet.

But instead of relaxing, they now spend time worrying.

Jaime Cash says weekends are the worst, "a Friday night is a lot worse because it starts about 5 and goes to about 7:30-8, and then after the race between 11 and 1 it's a lot worse. And it's mainly the spectators going to the races."

Neighbor Stephen Bay agrees, "Oh, i'd say at least 10 times more cars come through and I think they're all going pretty fast."

Robby and Jaime asked the county commissioners multiple times to install "children at play" signs.

They want to warn drivers of about a dozen children that live between their home and the raceway.

Gabe Craighead, a Callaway commissioner argues, "you bought the home knowing it's a gravel road and you bought the home knowing there's a racetrack there. It's not the county's responsibility to do something extra."

The county installed a 35 mile-per-hour speed limit sign just down the road from Jaime and Robby's house about a year ago.

Speed limit signs are one of the four signs the county will install.

The others include stop signs, yield signs, and road names. But the county cites a national study as the reason why it will not install children at play signs.

The study by the National Cooperative Highway Research Program found the signs give parents and children a false sense of security, are costly, and the county could be liable if anything happened to a child where a "children at play" sign is located.

The study's findings help shape national standards for traffic signs and Callaway County follows those standards.

While the two might disagree whether money is the issue, Craighead says the rule will stand, "He told me personally on the phone that my taxes only pay for half a load of gravel that goes on this road and there's just no money for him to put a sign up here when he knows there's traffic constantly going up and down this road."

As a parent himself, Craighead says he does understand the concerns but thinks, "It all leads back to being parents, we can't rely on someone else to protect our kids.

Munford says, "I understand a lot of people would say, okay, that's the parent's responsibility to keep kids out of the road. Well, kids will be kids and a ball goes out in the road, they're probably going to chase it and you can't always be there at that exact moment."

It might not be the end of the road for Robby and Jaime, but for now the county is not yielding to their requests.

The County Commissioners told Robby and Jaime if they wanted to purchase "Children At Play" signes on their own, the county would instill the signs, but would not be liable for them.

Munford says Craighead told him one sign costs about $70, but Craighead says each sign is about $30.