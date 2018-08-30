Record Missouri corn crop possible

COLUMBIA (AP) - A new government forecast says Missouri farmers could harvest record crops of corn and soybeans this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued an updated forecast Friday saying Missouri's 2014 corn crop is on track to reach 599 million bushels. That would be a 38 percent increase from last year and the state's highest on record.

Missouri's corn yield is projected at 180 bushels per acre, up 44 bushels from 2013. The existing state record is 162 bushels per acre, set in 2004.

The outlook for soybeans is a total harvest of 258 million bushels, with a yield of 46 bushels per acre. Both would also be records for Missouri.