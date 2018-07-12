Record Numbers of College Freshman Seek Career Advice
COLUMBIA - A recent report showed freshman in major universities all across the country, were getting a jump start on their careers. Resachers found finding huge increases in the number of freshmen using their campus career centers. Those statistics not only prove to be true at the University of Missouri's career center, but at career service centers campus wide, including at both the College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR)and the business school. At the MU Career Center alone, there was a 44% increase in walk-in traffic within the last year. The center says a major proportion of those students were freshman.
Assistant Director of the MU Career Center Craig Benson says the rising amount of freshman visiting the career center so early on in their education is due to a combination of things. Not only are faculty starting to assign their students projects at the Career Center, but it's offering new programs for students to try that are very beneficial, like their StrengthsQuest program. Benson says faculty and staff members "are seeing the benefit of sending they're students into the career center earlier."
Benson also said a lot of those students end up liking the services so much, they return to take advantage of what else the Career Center has to offer. Senior Tiara Dean agrees. She wishes she knew more about the services offered at the center when she was a freshmen, but now that she knows about it, she thinks it's very helpful and can see herself coming back.
Other places on campus like the CAFNR and Business schools offer incentives and programs for their freshman students to attend career service events. This has helped increase attendance immensely.
